Nutty O Snubbed At Rick Ross Show

By A Correspondent- Zimdancehall chanter Nutty O, whose real name is Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa, says he was snubbed at United States rapper William Leonard Roberts II, affectionately known as Rick Ross’ show held at the Harare International Conference Centre on Friday night.

Nutty O was billed to curtain raise for the US rapper but did not perform as he was not given a chance to do so.

The musician issued a statement to explain to his fans why he failed to perform. He wrote

The sincerest apologies to #ABXPeople who came through to the Rick Ross concert last night expecting the Nutty O performance.

As you know, we were much excited about yet another link-up and witnessing the Mustard Seed in effect, but due to circumstances beyond our control as Team ABX, despite arriving at the HICC at 9 pm in good time for the program-stated performance time of 22.15pm we were not granted access to the stage area and event by the promoter. Efforts for the Artist, Band and Team to get access tags had failed since the morning of the show day, 18 Nov.

We stayed in constant communication with the organizing team through management to no avail.

