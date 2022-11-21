Chemistry Teacher Hauled To Court Over Leaked Exam

By A Correspondent- A chemistry teacher at George Silundika High School, Joseph Moyo (36), recently appeared before Tsholotsho magistrate Regius Mawarire for leaking a Mathematics examinations paper.

Moyo was released on free bail and remanded to 15 December. He was ordered to continue residing at his given address in Cowdray Park, report at ZRP Cowdray Park once a fortnight, and stop visiting the school until the finalisation of investigations by the police.

Prosecutor, Valentine Makoni, told the court that Moyo was allegedly sent the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Ordinary Level Mathematics Paper 2 by one Farai Sibanda, who is still at large, via Bluetooth. Said Makoni:

On 19 October, a day before the Mathematics paper 2 examination was written, Moyo conducted extra lessons for his Form Four learners at his laboratory during which he started revising the leaked paper.

Moyo was represented by Thabekhulu Dube of Ncube and Partners.

