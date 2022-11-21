Mwonzora Wins MDC Presidency

Spread the love

By- Douglas Mwonzora, the leader of the opposition MDC has been unanimously nominated as the sole presidential candidate at the party’s 5th Ordinary Congress set for December this year.

Mwonzora was Sunday nominated by his party’s National Council.

In a statement released on Monday, 21 November, MDC national spokesperson Witness Dube said Mwonzora is now the party’s duly elected presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections. Reads the statement:

The MDC National Council meeting held on the 20th of November 2022 at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House unanimously nominated Honorable Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora to be the sole Presidential candidate at our 5th Ordinary Congress.

By this unanimous nomination, President Mwonzora is now our duly elected Presidential candidate for the 2023 Harmonised elections.

The nomination is an affirmation of President Mwonzora’s visionary leadership, determination, hard work and focus on positioning the party as a choice political home and alternative government to the people of Zimbabwe.

Chief Ndlovu was also nominated 1st Vice President unopposed. Prospective nominations for the positions of 2nd Vice President include Paurina Mpariwa, Engineer Elias Mudzuri, and Nomalanga Khumalo.

Sibusisiwe Budha Masara, Tangwara Matimba, Solomon Chikowero, Morgen Komichi and Ekim Moyo are prospective nominees for the position of National Chairperson.

Gift Chimanikire, Dorothy Gonyethi Ndlovu and Winfred Yvonne Musarurwa are prospective nominees for the position of deputy National Chairperson.

Prospective nominees must garner a minimum of one-third of the National Council vote in order to be nominated for election at the 5th Ordinary Congress.

Notwithstanding other proposed constitutional changes, the Congress will fill in the position of President, 1st Vice President, 2nd Vice President, National Chairperson and Deputy National Chairperson in line with the 2014 Congress which resolved to have all the other executive positions being subject to appointment by the President after consultations within the party.

Our 5th Ordinary Congress will be convened this December 2022 at a venue and at a date yet to be advised through our Presidential proclamation.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...