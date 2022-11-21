No Joy For Sikhala Again

By- The bail ruling for the jailed CCC deputy chair Job Sikhala has again been postponed.

A Harare magistrate on Monday deferred the ruling to Wednesday afternoon.

The Zengeza West legislator filed a fresh bail application on changed circumstances.

Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti said she needed to go through the High Court judgment resulting in the bail order that Sikhala violated.

Sikhala made a ninth bail application saying his co-accused was granted $300 000 and he should be treated equally.

He also argued that investigations into their matter had been completed with a trial date already set, which warranted him bail in changed circumstances.

The State opposed granting of Sikhala’s bail saying he should look at reasons that saw him denied bail on his initial court appearance.

Sikhala is jointly charged with Chitungwiza North Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole (CCC) on incitement to commit public violence.

The charge emanated from the violence that rocked Nyatsime in June this year following the murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali by Pius Mukandi, a relative of a local ZANU PF official. | The Herald

