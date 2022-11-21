ZimEye
🟡DAY 160: Judgment is about to be handed down in the latest bail application by @JobSikhala1. Bail is a constitutional right yet he’s been detained without trial for 160 days. A dark cloud hangs over us for as long as this persecution continues. #FreeWiwa pic.twitter.com/OUxImtYZey— Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) November 21, 2022
