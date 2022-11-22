Mwonzora Nominated Uncontested

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The opposition MDC National Council has unanimously nominated Douglas Mwonzora as the sole presidential candidate at the party’s 5th Ordinary Congress set for December this year.

In a statement released on Monday, 21 November, MDC national spokesperson Witness Dube said Mwonzora is now the party’s duly elected presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Reads the statement:

The MDC National Council meeting held on the 20th of November 2022 at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House unanimously nominated Honorable Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora to be the sole Presidential candidate at our 5th Ordinary Congress.

By this unanimous nomination, President Mwonzora is now our duly elected Presidential candidate for the 2023 Harmonised elections.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...