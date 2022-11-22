Nyatsime 14 True Citizens’ Heroes- President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has described the 14 Nyatsime activists as true citizens’ heroes.

President Chamisa visited the activists on Monday.

The 14 spent a total of 153 days in prison after being arrested for exposing Zanu PF banditry.

“With the #Nyatsime14. God is faithful all the time.

These Citizens’ heroes have moving and touching stories about their Chikurubi maximum prison experience, after being denied bail. They spent 153 in jail. A New Great Zimbabwe is loading,” President Chamisa wrote on his official Facebook page.

“Today( Monday), the CCiC, Advocate Nelson Chamisa met the 14 members of the #Nyatsime17 who were recently released on bail. They’re facing various trumped up charges.

There were released after spending 153 days in jail without trial. They’re innocent,” CCC said in a statement.

📺WATCH: Our Change Champion in Chief, advocate @nelsonchamisa on Monday officially welcomed the 14 members of the #Nyatsime17. They were released last week after spending 153days in prison without trial. They’re innocent. Welcome back our heroes!!! pic.twitter.com/C4k9j4nrFV — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) November 21, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...