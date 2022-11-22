Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has described the 14 Nyatsime activists as true citizens’ heroes.
President Chamisa visited the activists on Monday.
The 14 spent a total of 153 days in prison after being arrested for exposing Zanu PF banditry.
“With the #Nyatsime14. God is faithful all the time.
These Citizens’ heroes have moving and touching stories about their Chikurubi maximum prison experience, after being denied bail. They spent 153 in jail. A New Great Zimbabwe is loading,” President Chamisa wrote on his official Facebook page.
“Today( Monday), the CCiC, Advocate Nelson Chamisa met the 14 members of the #Nyatsime17 who were recently released on bail. They’re facing various trumped up charges.
There were released after spending 153 days in jail without trial. They’re innocent,” CCC said in a statement.