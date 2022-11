JUST IN: Makandiwa To Evict 300 Families From Retreat, Waterfalls

Over 300 families in Retreat, Waterfalls face eviction in the next 24 hours after the United Family International (UFI) Church obtained a Court Order .The families have received a “Notices of Removal” from the Sherriff Office which have deadline of the 24th of November 2022.

SOURCE: CHRA

