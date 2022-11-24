Crestfallen Mnangagwa To Keep Sikhala In Jail Until 2023 ?

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has lashed out at political rival Emmerson Mnangagwa for overdetaining Job Sikhala.

President Chamisa says Sikhala’s bail denial is unacceptable.

Mnangagwa is weaponising the law in a bid to silence dissenting voices, according to President Chamisa.

“BAIL DENIED AGAIN…

Injustice & oppression are tools of the weak & losing…

Hon @JobSikhala1 is innocent,a political prisoner being victimized for politics.

#ANewGreatZimbabwe no citizen shall be persecuted for being politically different.Bail is a constitutional right! #FreeWiwa,” the CCC leader wrote on Twitter.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...