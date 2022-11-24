EXCLUSIVE: Prophet Magaya’s Bodyguard Bashed By Unknown Assailants.

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | Controversial preacher Water Magaya’s bodyguard was brutally bashed by unknown assailants.

This was following a ZimEye audio leak that has him and the preacher’s wife during a confrontation over remuneration.

Sources tell ZimEye, “soon after that leak, ‘Jimmy’ was visited at his home by a group of unknown men who viciously assaulted him that he had to be hospitalised for 3 weeks.”

The clip has the heavily built security man demanding his dues from Tendai Magaya saying her husband has killed a lot of people and raped scores of women, revelations of which he will spill out upon the man failing to pay what is due him.

Meanwhile, Magaya is currently being probed for abusing women following a High Court loss after he tried to block investigations over complaints on sexually abusing women.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...