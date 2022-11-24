Japan Stun Germany

Takuma Asano scored an 83rd-minute winner as Japan stunned four-time world champions Germany 2-1 in their opening match of the World Cup 2022.

Germany led through Ilkay Gundogan’s 33rd-minute penalty at Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday.

Germany looked in total command in the Group E clash but, with each missed chance, left the door open for Japan, who showed almost nothing in attack until a series of substitutions injected some energy in the second half.

However, Japan hit back in quick succession, first through Ritsu Doan’s equaliser and then Asano’s late goal, to seal a historic win that came just a day after Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina.

“We have created history today!” Japan fan Kosuke told Al Jazeera, as fellow supporters exited Khalifa International Stadium waving flags.

With the loss, Germany, who were knocked out in the group stages in 2018 as reigning champions, must now fear a second straight early exit.

Kosuke said he didn’t expect his team to beat Germany but now, he added, there was no stopping the Blue Samurai.

“They will be losing their heads back home, and maybe they will get a day off tomorrow, just like Saudi Arabia,” Kosuke said with a grin on his face.

German fans, meanwhile, trudged off in silence with drooped shoulders and flags folded away.

This defeat brought flashbacks of the last World Cup campaign four years ago in Russia when Germany did not make it past the first round.- Al Jazeera

