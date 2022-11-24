ZimEye
📺WATCH: The regime in Harare can’t imprison political change whose time has come. We urge the citizens to continue to fight on. We have a job to do, that’s to win Zimbabwe for change so that nobody is ever convicted without trial for 162 days. 2023 change is coming! pic.twitter.com/aDkyJej7ag— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) November 23, 2022
