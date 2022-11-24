Zanu PF Hooligans Bludgeon CCC Activist

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF hooligans bashed CCC activist Jervas Makumbe in Gutu- Mupandawana town last night.

Zanu PF youths Joseph Mudziwapasi and Josphat Sarukore are leading the terror campaign in Gutu.

CCC members have been abducted, bashed and tortured by known Zanu PF activists in the area but no one has been arrested.

In a statement Zimbabwe Human Rights Monitors Platform said :

“CCC activist Jervas Makumbe is reported to have been attacked by Zanu Pf youths last night at Chomusikai Shops, Munhende.”

