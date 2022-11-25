EXPOSED: Mnangagwa’s Cross-Border Traders4ED Humiliated

Spread the love

25 November 2022

STATEMENT: As International Cross-Border Traders Association, We distance ourselves from the “so-called” Cross-Borders For ED(Emmerson Mnangagwa). We represent everyone, not a sect of a political party. We’re fighting bad policies by the Zimbabwean government that hinders our operations as cross-border traders.

Those calling themselves Cross-Border Traders for ED are bogus Traders, gold diggers, money mongers, and government resource vampires.

They are just a few individuals masquerading as Cross-Border Traders with an aim to siphon government coffers. They don’t even have structure and membership.

We remain resolute to serve the people of Zimbabwe without being partisan.

Be careful of those musketeers moving around the country making briefcase associations in all sectors prefixing “4ED.”

ICTA Official Statement

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...