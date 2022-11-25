Joy For Africa As Teranga Lions Devour Qatar

Qatar have made World Cup history this afternoon, both in scoring their first goal at the tournament, but also in that they face elimination after just two goals if the Netherlands beat Ecudaor.

Felix Sanchez’s side will become the first country to host the World Cup and be dumped out after two games if that happens.

Senegal delivered a far more assured performance than in their opening defeat to the Dutch, taking the lead through Boulaye Dia, pouncing on a pour error in the Qatari defence.

They then doubled that advantage through ex Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou, who powered home an awesome header after the break. And although Mohammed Muntari gave the hosts some hope late on, Bamba Dieng ensured the points would go to Senegal, immeasurably boosting their last 16 hopes. – Evening Standard

