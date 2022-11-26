Man Caged For Beating Own Wife Over Relish

By A Correspondent- A 33 year old abusive man from Mpopoma suburb in Bulawayo has been sentenced to four months in prison for smacking his wife over relish.

Roy Ndora pleaded guilty to physical abuse as defined in Section 3(1) (a) and Section 3(1) (b) as read with Section 4 of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16 when he appeared before Western Commonage court magistrate Shepherd Mjanja.

The magistrate sentenced him to four months imprisonment(or $30 000 fine).

The magistrate also sentenced him to 60 days imprisonment for malicious damage to property which was wholly suspended on condition that he compensates his sister US$100 being the value of the rear windscreen of her car which he damaged.

The court heard that on 12 November 2022 and at around 8pm, Samkele Moyo (31) was at home waiting for her husband to bring relish.

It is reported that when he arrived she asked him about the relish she had been waiting for and for no apparent reason he started assaulting her with open hands all over her body.

The court also heard on 15 November 2022 at around 7pm, the helpless Moyo went to her husband’s sister and sought refuge.

Ndora followed her there where upon arrival, he demanded to see her. His sister refused him access and he then became violent and damaged the rear windscreen of her car.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Ndora.

It also emerged in court that Ndora was a serial abuser who was always in the habit of verbally and physically abusing his wife together with their child.

