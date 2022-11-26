Mthuli’s Amazing 2023 Budget That’ll Take 150yrs to Deliver

Ncube’s 2023 budget will take 150 years to deliver upper middle income, forget Vision 2030.

The maths do not lie!

By Wilbert Mukori | The Zimbabwe economy has been in decline for the last 42 years, it shrunk staggering 50% in the period 2000 to 2008 alone fuelled by the hyperinflation, that soared to dizzying heights of 500 billion percent, and the collapse of the agricultural sector following the seizure of white own farms to give to Zanu loyalties main. The economy has never recovered.

The root cause of Zimbabwe’s economic meltdown is the gross mismanagement, rampant corruption and the lawlessness, exasperated by the failure to hold free and fair elections which has kept Zanu PF in power all these last 42 years. And for that, Zimbabwe has rightfully earned the pariah state tag.

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Finance has just stagnant economy. Nothing! presented the nation’s Z$4.2 trillion (about US$6.5 billion) 2023 budget most of which is goggled up in wages with very little left to maintain the present infrastructure much less new capital projects. There is nothing in the budget to kick to kick start the economy.

Still, that did not stop Minister Ncube boasting the budget will, “Accelerate Economic Transformation” a term coined by Rodrik as a critical ingredient in generating economic growth that promotes social development and was sustainable, the budget plays a balancing act on pressing national needs and available resources; he explained to the honourable MPs.

Never seen so many blank faces! President Mnangagwa and his Minister Mthuli Ncube insist Zimbabwe is on target to become an upper middle-income nation by 2030, the so-called Vision 2030. Where this is coming from is a

complete mystery, the maths simply do not up!

Zimbabwe’s present GPD per capita income of US$ 1 737 p a Minister Mthuli Ncube and President Zimbabwe is on target to be upper middle-income nation by 2030, Vision 2030, with an income of US$ 106 – 373 000 p a

Minister Ncube says Zimbabwe economy will grow by 3% Mathematical calculation: 106 000 = 1 737(1.03) n

Where n = 150 years which the time it will take to grow an income of US$ 1 737 to US$ 106 000.

Vision 2030 says this will be achieved in 8 years not 150 years. As long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah state, the economy will never recover. Never! No national economy can survive much less thrive given such a heavy burden and criminal waste of human and

material resources. It is near impossible to do business in such caustic and chaotic environment.

It is laughable that Minister of Finance makes a big song and dance producing a meaningless budget!

He is no more than a doctor content with treating the patient of minor ailments like flu whilst

ignoring cancer, the real killer!

49% of our people are now living in abject poverty, basic services such as health care and education

have all but collapsed, 60% of our women folk are resorting to prostitution just to survive and 60% of

them are HIV positive, etc. Like it or not Zimbabwe is dying!

We all know the cancer killing Zimbabwe is the corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship. We also know the cure for this political cancer is to implement the democratic reforms and hold free and fair

elections.

The nation had its best chance ever to implement the reforms during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. Sadly,

Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends who were given the task to implement the reforms took their eyes off the ball and failed to get even one reform implemented in five years.

What Zimbabwe needs is another chance to implement the democratic reforms and all it will take is

to deny the vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy. Zanu PF is rigging these 2023 elections, the regime has

failed to produce something as basic as a verified voters’ roll for Pete’s. How anyone can judge an

election in which there was no verified voters’ roll free, fair and credible; beggars belief.

How anyone would be so foolish as to participate in an election process so flawed and illegal there is

not even a verified voters’ roll beggars belief. MDC/CCC and their opposition friends have been

participating these flawed elections for the same reasons they failed to implement even one reform

during the GNU – greed and breath-taking incompetence.

SADC leaders have endorsed Zanu PF rigged elections as “substantially free and fair” and thus

granting the regime legitimacy, out of spite to punish MDC for failing to implement even one reform

during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. It is absurd to punish a whole nation for the iniquities of the few and

after a decade of punishment, enough is enough.

If SADC leaders rightly condemn the 2023 rigged elections and deny Zanu PF legitimacy; Zimbabwe

will need another GNU. This time we will implement all the democratic reforms, after all it is not

rocket science. This time Zimbabwe will take the cure to end the Zanu PF dictatorship.

After four decades of blundering from pillar to post, Zimbabwe is dying to do something right. Well,

here is the one thing we can do implement the democratic reforms. All we are asking for is for SADC

to stop the madness of granting vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy. That surely is not too much to ask!

