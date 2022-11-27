ZimEye
CONGRATULATIONS Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 We have already overcome, though it doesn’t show yet. Freedom is coming! Prosperity is coming!Happiness coming!Peace is coming!Unity is coming! Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, start packing..get ready to come back home!A Brand New Great Zimbabwe loading..— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) November 27, 2022
CONGRATULATIONS Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 We have already overcome, though it doesn’t show yet. Freedom is coming! Prosperity is coming!Happiness coming!Peace is coming!Unity is coming! Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, start packing..get ready to come back home!A Brand New Great Zimbabwe loading..