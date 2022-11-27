Change Is Unavoidable

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa says the citizens project is proliferating rapidly.

Despite relentless attempts to disrupt the citizens project, change is unavoidable, according to the people’s President.

“GETTING READY….CHANGE CHAMPIONS FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

Receiving the delimitation report, voter registration update, voters’ roll status, the state and status of the citizens project, the political & economic situation,national budget and #PREPARE.

It’s game on!!#fakapressure,” said President Chamisa in a brief statement.

