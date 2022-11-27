Man Brutally Murdered Over Plate Of Sadza
A KADOMA man struck and killed his colleague following an argument over sadza.
Police said the murder occurred on Wednesday at Machokoto Compound, Hazel Mere Farm, Patchway.
The suspect, Farai Hlongwani-Mlilo (27), is on the run.
“The suspect, Farai Hlongwani-Mlilo hit the victim, Milton Gido Siziba (38) with a log twice on the head following an argument over sadza.
“The victim died on admission to a local hospital.
“The suspect is on the run.
“Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station,” the police said.
— HMetro