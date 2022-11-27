Neymar Jr Speaks On Injury

Brazil star Neymar Jr has broken his silence on the injury that could end his 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The attacker was forced off late in his side’s 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday after sustaining a swollen ankle that needed treatment.

He is definitely out of Brazil’s remaining two group games but could be back in action in the knockout rounds, should his progress.

Posting on his official Instagram account, Neymar admitted that he is going through “one of the most difficult moments” of his career but has vowed to do his best to help his team.

He posted: “Today has become one of the most difficult moments of my career… and again in a World Cup. I have an injury yes, it’s annoying, it’s going to hurt but I’m sure I’ll have a chance to come back because I’ll do my best to help my country, my companions and myself.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

