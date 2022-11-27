President Chamisa Bemoans Pathetic State Of Hospitals

Spread the love

OUR HOSPITALS ARE TERRIBLY SICK…I’m so heartbroken after I visited Harare hospital yesterday.Our hospitals are death traps. No electricity & water for days,no medicine & no machines. The inadequate & improper food, the worn out linen, the dilapidated beds and the general decay of the infrastructure ! We must unite to save our beautiful Zimbabwe . I hear it’s the same at Mpilo,Pari & all other hospitals.

We are not poor. We just have poor leadership and poor priorities! We’re ready to #FixOurHealthcareSystem- Advocate Nelson Chamisa

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...