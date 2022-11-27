Watch: Biti Rubbishes Mnangagwa SONA

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti has described Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s State of the Nation Address as empty and void of logic.

Hon Biti accused the Zanu PF leader of destroying the principles and components of nationalism.

Zimbabwe has been reduced to a mere teapot – shaped country without unity, love and freedom, according to Hon Biti.

He said:” The regime has failed to deal with the political question…the regime has failed to deal with the national question .

Minority groups have been isolated by the Zanu PF regime. The essence of nationalism has been lost.

Citizens are suffering due to the regime’s insensitivity.”

“Our Change Champion, Hon #BitiTendai has responded to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) by Mr Mnangagwa.

He says it is out of touch with the current situation in Zimbabwe,” CCC said in a brief statement on Thursday.

Watch : Biti rubbishes Mnangagwa SONA:

https://fb.watch/h06RnBtj83/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...