Zim Hospitals Pathetic – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has bemoaned the pathetic state of the country’s hospitals.

President Chamisa on Saturday described the country’s hospitals as death traps.

See statement below:

OUR HOSPITALS ARE TERRIBLY SICK…

I’m so heartbroken after I visited Harare hospital yesterday.Our hospitals are death traps.

No electricity & water for days,no medicine & no machines. The inadequate & improper food, the worn out linen, the dilapidated beds and the general decay of the infrastructure ! We must unite to save our beautiful Zimbabwe .

I hear it’s the same at Mpilo,Pari & all other hospitals.

We are not poor. We just have poor leadership and poor priorities! We’re ready to #FixOurHealthcareSystem

