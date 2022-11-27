Zim Hospitals Pathetic – President Chamisa
27 November 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has bemoaned the pathetic state of the country’s hospitals.
President Chamisa on Saturday described the country’s hospitals as death traps.
See statement below:
OUR HOSPITALS ARE TERRIBLY SICK…
I’m so heartbroken after I visited Harare hospital yesterday.Our hospitals are death traps.
No electricity & water for days,no medicine & no machines. The inadequate & improper food, the worn out linen, the dilapidated beds and the general decay of the infrastructure ! We must unite to save our beautiful Zimbabwe .
I hear it’s the same at Mpilo,Pari & all other hospitals.
We are not poor. We just have poor leadership and poor priorities! We’re ready to #FixOurHealthcareSystem