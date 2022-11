ZRP Cops Fold Hands As Zanu PF Thugs Cause Havoc In Gutu

Spread the love

ROLL OF SHAME: Say their names, these are the Zanu PF thugs who are terrorising innocent citizens in Gutu.

@PoliceZimbabwe continue to turn a blind eye to their conduct because they have the protection of @ZANUPF_Official. We condemn the politics of violence.

Admire Chimuka

Tawanda Sarukore

Sylevester Mashamba

Samson Sarukore

Thomas Muparamoto

Joseph Ndahwi

Baster Mafios

Euphrasia Chamwaita

Joseph Mutema.- CCC

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...