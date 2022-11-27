Zupco Grounds Struggling NRZ

By- The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) said that they have temporarily suspended the urban commuter train service because of heavy debts owed to them by Zupco.

The Parastatal’s spokesperson Andrew Kunambura said in a statement that the suspension was effective from 28 November 2022.

He said:

The suspension was occasioned by an unsustainable operating environment arising from huge debts owed to NRZ by ZUPCO.

NRZ was therefore left with no option but to suspend commuter trains from 28 November due to capacity challenges.

Normal services will resume once ZUPCO fulfills its obligations as set in the agreement.

The urban commuter train service was launched in partnership with ZUPCO last year to ease congestion in Bulawayo and Harare at the height of the coronavirus crisis. | CITE

