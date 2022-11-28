Police Harass Macheso, Drag Him Off The Stage

By- Police in Mutare have humiliated Sungura ace Alick Macheso and pulled him off the stage during a live performance.

Macheso was performing at the Pick and Save Platinum Leisure Centre in the eastern city at the weekend.

According to the Standard Style, Macheso, who had started his act close to midnight, was forced to abort his performance at 3:30am after police indicated that the musician was making noise for a police boss who lives close to the venue.

Pick and Save Platinum Leisure Centre’s operations manager Stella Chipamawunga confirmed the incident to Standard Style yesterday.

“I was called by the police at 3:04am; they said Macheso must leave the stage as he was making noise because the Dispol [officer commanding police Mutare district] wanted to sleep,” she said.

“Before we made a move, police came and forced Macheso off the stage.

“They made him stop his performance citing noise as the venue is a bit close to the Dispol’s place.”

“It was bad for business, sales and fans who pay for value, fans complained as they were expecting Macheso to end his act at 5am.”

The officer commanding police Manicaland Province refused to comment on the issue.

Recently Zimdancehall artiste Winky D was forced to abort his performance by police for performing beyond “curfew time” at a gig in Harare.

The incident led to a stampede which injured a number of people.

-Standard Style

