ZimEye
Under the leadership of @nelsonchamisa we are ushering in new culture of politics.Politics of institutions and ideas not politics of big names and personalities .@CCCZimbabwe is a vehicle for change and transformation to the ordinary lives of our people @Cde_Ostallos @ngadziore pic.twitter.com/r6Hl5aZbjD— Bruce-Moyo🇿🇼 (@moyor65) November 28, 2022
Under the leadership of @nelsonchamisa we are ushering in new culture of politics.Politics of institutions and ideas not politics of big names and personalities .@CCCZimbabwe is a vehicle for change and transformation to the ordinary lives of our people @Cde_Ostallos @ngadziore pic.twitter.com/r6Hl5aZbjD