Zim-Dance-hall Producer Leaked Nudes Go Viral

By- Top Zim dancehall music producer Levels’ nude pictures have leaked.

In some of the pictures, the entertainer was captured standing in front of a mirror.

In his defence, he said his mobile phone was stolen and his pictures leaked on social media.

“I would like to apologise to my fans, family, my bosses nemi mese vanyarikani.

“Please forgive me, maoneswa zvinhu zvakadai, I’m very sorry.

“I’m not going to blame anyone but myself. Thank God zvabva zvatopera hachisisina chimwe chakapfuura zvavaita.

“I promise you will never see such again I’m sorry.

“My Samsung S21 was stolen from Pabloz nezuro after a small fight so these were in phone, but I’m sure they are done now. I’m sorry.”

His ex-girlfriend Shashl said: “I also saw those nudes for the first time today.”

Although the person who leaked the nudes is yet to be established, many have been questioning why most people keep such material in their phones.

Over the years, a number of celebrities have been in the headlines for leaked nudes.

South Africa-based urban grooves star and gospel star, Sabastian Magacha, once grabbed headlines for leaked nudes.

