Joy For ZEP Holders In South Africa

By- A South African court has postponed to next year April a case in which the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) is challenging the termination of the Zimbabwe exemption permits(ZEP).

The case was set down for Monday and will now be heard in April, Times Live said, quoting Nicole Fritz the director of the foundation.

Nicole Fritz said a three-bench panel of judges would hear the matter when it resumed. Said, Fritz:

We are disappointed that hearing dates could not be secured earlier in that we are anxious to have the matter heard by the courts and for a just resolution to be determined.

HSF is challenging Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision to terminate the ZEP on June 30, 2023.

The HSF wants the high court in Pretoria to declare the decision by Motsoaledi to terminate the ZEP — and his limited extension to the permit — unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

The application is being opposed by the home affairs minister.

On the case only being heard in 2023, Zimbabwe Immigration Federation chair Luke Dzviti said:

For now it’s not a train smash, I am not really disappointed because we still have a grace period. It’s fine as long as it happens before Zimbabwean nationals who are ZEP holders become illegal immigrants.

Dzviti said they were fine with the home affairs directive which says no one can be arrested or deported.

