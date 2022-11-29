Mliswa Demands Answers On Doug Munatsi’s Death

By A Correspondent| Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa has demanded that government act and deliver on investigations surrounding the mysterious death of Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) Chief Executive Officer Douglas Munetsi saying his family deserves to know for closure.

Munatsi died on 29 November 2021 after fire broke out at his apartment in the Avenues area of Harare central business district.

Posting on Twitter, Mliswa said;

It’s a year, today since Doug Munatsi was found dead and we still don’t know what really happened to him. It’s disturbing that such a high profile figure died under such suspicious circumstances and yet the Gvt cannot account for what happened.

His family deserves to know what happened for closure. I was close to Doug& regarded him as a brother, it’s very disturbing that we remain in the dark. This leads to conspiracy theories& unhealthy speculations. Answers should be given on what happened.

