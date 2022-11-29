ZimEye
🟡Zimbabwe is currently at the top of the top ten list of countries hit hardest by food inflation. The majority of Zimbabweans are living in extreme poverty. Zimbabwe has a poverty rate of more than 80%. We need new leaders to end this crisis. #RegisterToVoteZw🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/fdebzUxiVH— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) November 29, 2022
