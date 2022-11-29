Mnangagwa Unqualified To Speak Of Political Tolerance, Says Musengezi

Controversial Zanu-PF member, Sybeth Musengezi, has once again dragged President Emmerson Mnangagwa over hot coals labelling him a hypocrite, who was unqualified to speak of political tolerance when he presides over persecution of his opponents.

Musengezi rose to infamy after challenging Mnangagwa’s legitimacy in the 2017 coup aftermath, arguing he assumed the presidency through unconstitutional means.

The matter is still pending before the courts.

In his latest affront, Musengezi questioned Mnangagwa’s sincerity in calling on aspiring candidates in 2023 harmonised elections to exercise political tolerance at a time politicians like Zengeza West lawmaker, Job Sikhala are languishing in remand prison.

He also mentioned of the unfair treatment of little-known Perere Kunyenzwa.

He was responding to a report by South African television station, eNCA, that the 80-year-old Zanu-PF leader was urging for political restraint among contestants to ensure peaceful polls.

“What political tolerance is Mnangagwa talking about when Hon Sikhala and Perere Kunyenzwa are languishing in remand prison on political charges,” Musengezi tweeted.

“Opposing voices are being arbitrarily arrested, killed, beaten up, harassed and petrol bombed. Hypocrites indicate right then turn left.”

Sikhala has been in remand prison since June following his arrest on charges of inciting violence that rocked the funeral wake of slain Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) activist, Moreblessing Ali.

Godfrey Sithole and 14 other CCC activists charged alongside Sikhala were recently admitted to bail, a move viewed as persecution of the firebrand opposition politician.

-NewZimbabwe

