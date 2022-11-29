Zanu PF Nolonger Has People On The Ground

Spread the love

Zanu-PF district co-ordinating committee (DCC) elections in Chikomba, Mashonaland East province, failed to take off at the weekend due to a low turnout by district chairpersons.

The elections were meant to elect a new district chairperson following the suspension of Alfred Pedzisa who was accused of insubordination, among a litany of other charges.

Pedzisa has since appeared before a provincial disciplinary hearing where it was recommended that he be relieved of his duties.

Senior party officials said the elections had to be postponed and blamed the low turnout on miscommunication.

“The elections were postponed due to low turnout. We were expecting some chairpersons to be around for a smooth flow of the process, but that was not the case. Maybe there was miscommunication, moreover the agricultural season is now upon us, our members are busy with planting,” said a senior party official who refused to be named.

The provincial leadership also suspended Murewa DCC chairperson Israel Maliki, accusing him of disrespecting village heads.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial spokesperson Tatenda Mavetera said: “There was miscommunication, it was requested that chairpersons come as observers and they did not understand that, and few came. We have again invited them to come and enhance efficiency and transparency of elections.”

-Newsday

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...