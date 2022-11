BREAKING: Olinda Chapel Violence Against Own Husband On Facebook LIVE

Violence as ZANU PF Businesswoman Olinda Chapel physically clashes with husband on live after Tytan said,"you're messing our business now," and the wife was in the process of threatening her employee on FB LIVE & publicising their passport no's, date of birth & home address pic.twitter.com/qeSIhwK9WS — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 30, 2022 Violence as ZANU PF Businesswoman Olinda Chapel physically clashes with husband on live after Tytan said,”you’re messing our business now,” and the wife was in the process of threatening her employee on FB LIVE & publicising their passport no’s, date of birth & home address

