Ruthless Mnangagwa Can’t Preach Democracy- Musengezi

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF member Sybeth Musengezi has fired a broadside at party leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of persecuting political rivals.

According to Musengezi, Mnangagwa cannot speak about tolerance while butchering political foes.

Below is Musengezi’s argument:

What political tolerance is Mnangagwa talking about when Hon. Sikhala & Parere Kunyenzura are languishing in remand prison on political charges?

Opposing voices are being arbitrarily arrested, killed, beaten up, harassed & petrol bombed.

Hypocrites indicate right then turn left.

These people are registered voters; They’ll vote Mnangagwa & determine your future nechikoro chako ichocho ne ambition yako iyoyo.

You’re crying everyday about the economic situation but doing nothing to change it.

Grab your ID and Register to Vote for better leaders in 2023

