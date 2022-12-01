Buyanga Warrant of Arrest Restored

The High Court has set aside the cancellation of a warrant of arrest for South African based controversial businessperson Frank Sadiqi Buyanga.

This follows an application by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for review of Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga’s judgment that cancelled the warrant of arrest earlier this month.

High Court Judges Justices Pisirayi Kwenda and Benjamin Chikowero ruled that Taruvinga grossly misdirected in her judgement. —Newsday

