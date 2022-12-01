Congolese Man Soup Over Fake Zimbabwean ID

By A Correspondent- Congolese man is in trouble for allegedly possessing a fake Zimbabwean identity document.

Benjamin Kabongo, who is based in Chiredzi, claimed to hail from Wedza.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him in custody to today for bail consideration.

The court heard that Kabongo entered the country illegally, through an unknown port of entry, on an unknown date.

He hatched a plan to obtain Zimbabwean identity documents to regularise his stay in the country.

He allegedly took advantage of the mobile registration exercise and supplied false information to the Registrar General’s officers.

Kabongo purported to be Benjamin Tapiwa Nhira, born on January 25, 1983, in Mapingure Village under Chief Svosve in Wedza.

Due to this misrepresentation, Kabongo was issued a Zimbabwean birth certificate on September 24, in Chiredzi, by the Registrar General’s Office.

On November 24, Kabongo, who was in possession of a Zimbabwe national identity card bearing his photo and in the name of Benjamin Tapiwa Nhira, presented himself at the Registrar General’s Office in Harare with the intent to acquire a Zimbabwean passport.

Upon inspection of his identity card, and copies of birth certificate, officers noted some discrepancies which led them to investigate further.

Investigations revealed that he had fraudulently acquired the national identity card after supplying false information that he was a Zimbabwean.

This led to his arrest.

Pardon Dziva prosecuted.

— HMetro

