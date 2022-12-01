France Clash With Poland In Round Of 16 Tie

Spread the love

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 is scheduled to start on 3 December after the conclusion of the group stage.

Ten teams have so far qualified for the round of 16 with four fixtures already confirmed.

Senegal became the first African side at the tournament to reach the Last 16 stage after beating Ecuador on Tuesday.

The result saw the Teranga Lions finishing second in Group A behind Netherlands.

In Group B, England and USA took first and second position, respectively to qualify for the next stage.

Argentina and Poland progressed from Group C, while in Group D, France and Australia qualified for the round.

Brazil (Grp G) and Portugal (Grp H) booked their places on Matchday 2 after picking up six points.

Teams that have qualified for the Round of 16:

⦿ Group A: Netherlands, Senegal.

⦿ Group B: England, USA.

⦿ Group C: Argentina, Poland.

⦿ Group D: France, Australia.

⦿ Group G: Brazil

⦿ Group H: Portugal

Confirmed R16 Fixtures So Far.

⦿ Netherlands vs USA

⦿ England vs Senegal

⦿ Argentina vs Australia

⦿ France vs Poland- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...