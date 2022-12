Job Sikhala Paid Paltry USD117.00 Salary While Swedes Get USD6,000 Per Month

Swedish MPs are paid USD6000.00 salary per month, no perks.



Zambian MPs are paid USD3,000.00 salary per month, plus perks.



Malawian MPs are paid USD2,100.00 salary per month, plus perks.



Zimbabwean MPs are paid USD117.00 salary per month, plus perks. — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 1, 2022

