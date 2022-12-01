Minister’s Daughter In S*x Scandal

By James Gwati- The daughter of the former Health Minister Obediah Moyo, Ashleigh has been involved in a s*ex scandal with a Zimdancehall music producer, Tafadzwa Kadzimwe.

Shashl, as she wants to be called, is appearing in a s*x tape going rounds on social media with a Mbare’s Chillspot Records producer, Kadzimwe, popularly known as DJ Levels.

The videos leaked and went viral at the weekend.

The former health minister’s daughter has reported Levels to the police accusing him of having raped her.

This is despite several different pictures and videos posted on social media of the two having good times together.

After the video leaked, Levels took to his Instagram page to apologize to his followers, claiming that his phone was stolen at Pablos, and they leaked the videos.

“I would like to apologize to my fans, family, my bosses nemi mese vanyarikani. Please forgive me. Maoneswa zvinhu zvakadai I’m very sorry I’m not going to blame anyone but myself. Thanks God zvabva zvatopera hachisisina chimwe chakapfuura zvavaita. I promise you never see such again I’m sorry. My Samsung s21 was stolen from Pabloz nezuro after a small fight so these where in phone but I’m sure they are done now. I’m sorry,” he said.

