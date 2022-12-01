ZimEye
With $40k one MP can pay $540 to a civil servant for 6yrs,$500k one Minister can pay $540 to a civil servant for 77yrs $350k one Dep Minister can pay $540 to a civil servant for 54yrs. @MthuliNcube takakutadzirei chaiko? Tipowo USD 540.— Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ (@ARTUZ_teachers) November 30, 2022
