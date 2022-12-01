“We Will Comply With Investigations”: Chillspot Records

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Handlers of Chillspot Records co-producer, Tafadzwa “Levels” Kadzimwe, have said they will comply with the authorities in their investigations.

A complaint has been lodged with the police over allegations the star record producer rap_ed his former girlfriend.

The matter has been reported at Borrowdale Police Station where Levels (33) is facing rap_e charges.

His former girlfriend, Ashley “Shashl” Moyo (23) is alleging Levels rap_ed her during the course of their relationship.

However, Levels’ handlers said they will not rely on social media reports in dealing with the issue.

“We cannot rely on social media speculation, we are still waiting to hear from the police.

“We will comply with the police once we have been approached,” said Levels’ legal representative.

The pair’s spectacular fallout has elicited in a flood of mixed reactions.

Levels and Shashl’s relationship appeared to have soured when the pair’s s_əx tape leaked over the weekend.

A number of celebrities have been fighting in Shashl’s corner.

Others are convinced Levels deliberately leaked the s_əx tape.

However, the saga took a new twist when it emerged Shashl has filed rap_e charges against Levels.

The docket has been circulating on social media with some people claiming the record producer was in hiding.

His legal representative cleared the air by saying they will comply with the authorities.

Reports yesterday appeared to suggest that Levels will give an exclusive interview with StarFM’s Ollah 7 today.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...