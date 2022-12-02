Mugabe Aide’s Son Loses Property To Girlfriend

By-The son of the late Vice-President John Landa Nkomo’s Sandlasami was reportedly robbed of household property by his ex-girlfriend Tinevimbo Hove.

Tinevimbo reportedly broke into Sandlasami’s home in Paddonhurst suburb in Bulawayo and stole various goods as punishment for abandoning her.

State media reported sources as saying that Tinevimbo failed to stomach the rejection by Sandlasami who she had been staying with in Paddonhurst and thought of a way to punish him. Said the source:

At around 3 PM on the day in question, she teamed up with her friend Nyari Makoni and went to Sandlasami’s place.

Upon arrival, they broke into the house and took a 42-inch TV, knives, plates, pots, microwave oven, curtains, and groceries.

They ransacked the house and left things upside down.

Tinevimbo allegedly took Sandlasami’s cellphone and threw it into a bucket full of water.

After the burglary, Nyari reportedly sent Sandlasami a WhatsApp message threatening him.

When contacted for comment by the publication, Tinevimbo said she did not steal Sandlasami’s property but took the property that they bought together. She said:

I had taken wine and then I went to confront Sandlasami’s girlfriend, unfortunately, she was not there and we broke into the house and took the property that we bought together.

It’s not like we stole but it was our property since I contributed to buying it.

Sandlasami refused to comment saying, “I do not have a comment and I don’t think it’s worth any attention.”

