ZB Bank Lone Robber Still On The Run

A lone suspected armed robber who pounced on ZB Bank branch in Victoria Falls allegedly entered the banking hall a few minutes before closing time and waited for other clients to leave before pointing a gun at staff.

The yet-to-be-identified suspect was wearing a hat and mask and pretended to be seeking to apply for a loan from the financial institution.

Acting Matabeleland North police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Christopher Mahohoma confirmed the armed robbery which took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the unknown suspect went away with US$12 000 instead of US$100 000 as initially stated.

The suspect allegedly went into the banking hall a few minutes before closing time and waited for other clients to leave.

“On 30 November 2022 at 1630 hours, a report of armed robbery was received at ZRP Victoria Falls to the effect that an unknown male adult who was armed with a pistol robbed ZB Bank, Victoria Falls branch of US$12 000,” said Asst Insp Mahohoma.

Circumstances according to police are that the suspect who was dressed in a black and white T-shirt, grey trousers, black hat and a black mask entered the banking hall disguised as a genuine customer.

He reportedly approached Ms Caroline Dube, a bank teller and enquired about the requirements for one to apply for a loan.

“The accused person who was the last customer in the bank moved towards the exit door around 15:55 hours and Mr Lasho Ndlovu, a security guard from Peace Security Company was following behind him so that he could close the door after his exit since the bank was closing for the day.

“Suddenly, the accused person turned back and pointed a firearm at Mr Ndlovu before ordering everyone to remain still,” said the police provincial spokesperson.

It is alleged that the suspect then ordered two bank tellers Ms Scholastic Mazinyani and Ms Siphiweyinkosi Mpofu to surrender all the cash in their tills.

The two allegedly surrendered the cash and the accused person packed it in a satchel.

He then demanded keys to the back exit door from the branch supervisor Mr Tinashe Shayamano.

Police were told that the suspect walked out of the bank through the exit door and walked westwards and started to run.

All the events were captured on closed-circuit television.

Police attended the scene after a report was made.

Police are also investigating another robbery where a suspect used the same modus operandi.

He allegedly walked into Glow Petroleum service station and threatened fuel attendants with a gun and went away with about US$50.

Asst Insp Mahohoma said no arrest has been made but investigations were underway.

“We are appealing for information from members of the public which can lead to the arrest of the accused person,” he said.-state media

