Don’t Fall Into Mnangagwa Trap, President Chamisa Warns CCC MPs

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has warned party MPs to stop drooling over Zanu PF rotten carrots.

Zanu PF has dangled USD 40 000 cash to Members of Parliament and the move is triggering anxious moments in the CCC camp.

“Our objective is to transform citizens’ lives. We will not be swayed by side shows. Our MPs have an obligation to serve the citizens. They ( Zanu PF bigwigs) must use the money to revive the health system,” President Chamisa said during an online presentation on Wednesday.

President Chamisa has also said tired Zanu PF politicians cannot resolve the country’s political melee.

According to President Chamisa, Zanu PF apparatchiks are sleeping on duty.

“WRONG LEADERS USUALLY HAVE WRONG PRIORITIES..The role of a government is to address citizens’ most urgent and pertinent needs.

When this is abandoned,such a government merits replacement.Any government that prioritizes ‘chefs’ over citizens is not fit for purpose. #CitizensFirst

SLEEPING ON THE JOB …Give them pillows!

Everything is sleeping in Zimbabwe

Parliament is sleeping

Church is sleeping

Government is sleeping

Leadership is sleeping.

Youth is sleeping.

Wake up Zimbabwe Arise from the dead! And Christ will shine on you,” said President Chamisa in a statement on Tuesday.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...