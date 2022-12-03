Grade 7 Pupil Raped On Holiday

A 13-year-old girl is six-months pregnant after she was raped when she visited her mother for holiday in Kambuzuma, Harare.

Police have since launched investigations into the case.

The girl, who was in Grade 7, visited her mother from Mutoko in April before she was raped.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the case.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of rape in which a 13-year-old Grade Seven pupil was raped by a certain man after she had visited her mother for a holiday in Kambuzuma, Harare, in April 2022,” he said.

“The offence came to light when the complainant returned to her aunt’s place in Mutoko, where she was medically examined and found to be six months pregnant.”

Cases of young girls being impregnated are on the rise countrywide.

Another 13-year-old Chitungwiza girl was raped at a light industrial site in the area in July and is now three-months pregnant.

Police investigations are underway, but no suspect has been accounted for yet.

The latest case comes as an 8-year-old girl is heavily pregnant in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province, after she was raped too.

Two suspects, both 17-years-old, have since been arrested and released into the care of their parents. Once the girl has given birth, DNA tests would be done to establish the father.

Recently, a 9-year-old girl from Tsholotsho made headlines after she fell pregnant and gave birth a few weeks ago.

Her father had been picked up by police on August 29, on suspicion he was responsible for the pregnancy, but DNA tests conducted at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) proved that the young mother’s 13-year-old cousin was responsible. -state media

