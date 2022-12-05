Asamoah Gyan Slams Black Stars

Spread the love

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has heavily criticized the Black Stars following their elimination from the ongoing FIFA World Cup, saying he is very disappointed by the manner in which they bowed out.

The West Africans crashed out of the global spectacle after the 0-2 defeat to Uruguay and finished bottom of Group H with one victory from three matches.

Captain Andre Ayew missed a first half penalty with two teams deadlocked at 0-0 before Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored two goals in five minutes to seal a victory for the South Americans, to the ire of Gyan.

“What irritates me, or what makes me upset is, you cannot lose a game like that. Just play your hearts out, give everything, so that when you lose everyone will say “you have done well” like what happened against Portugal,” Gyan said during the SuperSport TV post-match reactions.

“You can’t a lose a game like this. There was no sense of urgency, flat footed, nothing. I’m very disappointed with the performance and I’m very upset, you can lose a game, but not like this.

“We lost against Portugal and everyone was happy back home with the way we played. We had the destiny in our hands to qualify, we needed a draw but there was nothing which shows we wanted to win the game,” added the former Sunderland striker.

The Uruguay-Ghana pre-match talk was dominated by Luis Suarez’s handball incident which cost the Black Stars a World Cup semi-final spot in South Africa 12 years ago and Gyan was irritated by the distraction the issue might have caused.

Instead of us thinking about how we would win the game, we were thinking about how a player (Saurez) should apologize to everybody. It irritates me sometimes, I’m human, we are all supporters and you can’t lose a game like that,” added Gyan.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...