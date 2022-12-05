Goodbye Emmerson Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition for Change( CCC) says victory for President Nelson Chamisa is certain in 2023.

CCC organising champion Hon Amos Chibaya was in Chitungwiza on Friday evening where the party held a successful mobilization programme.

” Yesterday evening in Chitungwiza, Organising Champion Amos Chibaya introduced the Youth Task Force Led by Coordinator Takudzwa Ngadziore.

Task Force Committee members, Champion Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, Womberai Nhende, Pashor Sibanda Bridget ,Ziki and Senzeni Maphosa attended the crucial mobilization programme.

Our motive is clear, we want to win the 2023 Presidential Election.

Let it be known that Chigumba cannot stop the wave of change.

We know that Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is a goner,” CCC Task Force Committee member for communication, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma said in a statement on Friday.

